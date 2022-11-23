Luxurious Fairmont Hotels And Resorts Are Offering 25 Percent Off Stays — How And When To Book

The exterior of the Fairmont San Francisco

Time to think about your next vacation! That should be easier — and cheaper — because Fairmont Hotels and Resorts is offering a 25 percent discount at many of its hotels in North America. Indeed, your dream vacation can be found in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, or selected Caribbean and Atlantic islands!

Here are the essential terms and conditions for Fairmont’s Black Friday deals:

Book from November 14, 2022, until November 29, 2022, for stays through June 30, 2023.

Offer is subject to availability when you reserve.

For most locations, when you book, you’ll prepay a one-night deposit that is non-refundable and non-transferable.

This offer might change without notice and you can’t combine it with any other offer or promotion.

There may be blackout dates.

United States

1. Fairmont Dallas

Located in the heart of the Dallas Arts District, Fairmont Dallas affords its guests an array of restaurants, entertainment venues, and art galleries. The hotel is just under a mile from the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which focuses on President Kennedy’s life and death.

2. Fairmont Austin

Fairmont Austin, amid the city’s best restaurants, arts, and musical attractions, is a 37-story hotel with 1,048 luxurious rooms and suites. Guests enjoy iconic views of the state capitol.

3. Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles

The Century Plaza offers 400 rooms at the center of bustling Los Angeles. It’s close to three airports and major freeways.

4. Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui

You’ll enjoy the all-suite and villa luxury at the Kea Lani in Maui, a beautiful and relaxing retreat on the Wailea coast. The hotel recently enhanced all 413 one-bedroom suites and 37 villas.

5. Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego

The Grand Del Mar, a luxury hotel à la Mediterranean estate, offers guests 249 rooms and suites with a championship golf course, large balconies and terraces, and spectacular views.

6. Fairmont San Francisco

Since 1907, the Fairmont San Francisco, at the top of Nob Hill, has provided guests with a panoramic view of San Francisco and exceptional service. The hotel offers 606 luxurious guest rooms and suites, two famous restaurants, and a traditional afternoon tea.

7. Fairmont Washington, D.C./Georgetown

The Fairmont Washington, D.C., was named 2022’s “Best Hotel for a Staycation” by Modern Luxury D.C. Magazine. The hotel, located in the elegant West End, offers 413 sophisticated guest rooms.

Canada

1. Fairmont Chateau Laurier, Ottawa

The historic Chateau Laurier, a landmark hotel in Canada’s capital, offers luxurious accommodations and iconic views.

2. Fairmont Empress, Victoria, BC

Called “Canada’s Castle on the Coast,” the Empress is a National Historic Site in Victoria, British Columbia. It has won many awards for its timeless design.

3. Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, located in downtown Vancouver, is just minutes from Vancouver’s most-loved attractions. In 2022, it earned a four-star rating from Forbes, and Travel + Leisure World named it one of the “Top 10 City Hotels in Canada.”

4. Fairmont Royal York, Toronto

A landmark hotel in the heart of Toronto, the Royal York is close to where Toronto’s most significant events are held.

5. Fairmont Vancouver Airport

This Vancouver Airport Hotel welcomes travelers from all over the world. In 1922, for the eighth year in a row, it was voted the number-one airport hotel in North America (fifth worldwide). It boasts mountain views, soundproofing, and a luxury spa.

6. Fairmont Waterfront, Vancouver

Fairmont Waterfront, located on the harborfront, is a luxury hotel with a convenient location. It’s within spitting distance of the Vancouver Convention Center, cruise ship terminal, and train station.

Mexico

1. Fairmont Mayakoba

The Mayakoba in Mexico’s Riviera Maya recently finished extensive renovations, including 319 rooms. It features a fantastic beach club, three pools, and six restaurants.

The Caribbean And Atlantic Ocean

2. Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, Puerto Rico

The El San Juan, within minutes of Old San Juan, is on Isla Verde Beach. Guests enjoy a beach club, four pools, luxury cabanas, a spa, and fine dining.

3. Hamilton Princess And Beach Club, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, Bermuda

Guests of the Hamilton Princess enjoy a private sheltered beach on Sinky Bay. They can relax and enjoy the crystalline water at the beach club.

4. Fairmont Royal Pavilion, Barbados

The Royal Pavilion, on the west coast of Barbados, offers 72 ocean-view rooms with access to mature gardens and Alleyne’s Bay beach.

Don’t wait! Take advantage of these Black Friday deals as soon as you can. They won’t be around forever!