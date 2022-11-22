TravelAwaits

Universal Orlando Announces 2023 Winter, Spring Travel Deal — Here’s What’s Included

Greg Robertson
Nov.22.2022
    Universal Orlando Resort is offering a huge discount to travelers from the United States and Canada, but you’ll need to stay five nights and travel on very specific days.

    The deal offers a 25 percent discount for admission to Universal Orlando Resort properties and a five-night stay at either the Cabana Bay Beach Resort or Aventura Hotel.

    Bookings must be made between now and the end of February, with travel planned anytime from February 21–May 26.

    The deal requires the five-night stay to be from Sunday–Thursday in the available window, with March 31–April 15 not included in the promotion.

    “Guests can take advantage of this special offer to enjoy a multitude of amazing attractions and experiences across Universal Orlando Resort,” the company said in a release. That includes Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

    As part of the deal — and by staying at a Universal property — guests will get perks like early park entry, free transportation around the locations, and more.

    Universal Mardi Gras

    One special event taking place during part of the promotion is Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, which runs from February 4 through April 16.

    The Mardi Gras celebration is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida and transforms the park into a Carnaval celebration with touches from New Orleans, Brazil, Belgium, and more.

    It will feature parades, floats, food, and live concerts from performers including country stars Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, and Lee Brice; veteran performers Diana Ross, Styx, and Seal; current stars like Khalid, Becky G, Marshmello, and Jason Derulo; and throwbacks like LL Cool J, Barenaked Ladies, Sugar Ray, and Gavin DeGraw.

    Fans can also pay an additional fee to ride on one of the floats and toss beads to spectators as you pass by.

    Fan Favorites

    Visitors can also experience the newest attraction, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, as well as longtime favorites like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

    Travelers interested in booking the deal can do so online.

